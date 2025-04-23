Yankees Linked Again To Cardinals Star Infielder 'Off To A Hot Start'
Trade rumors continue to percolate involving the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis’ 10-14 start to the season has only reinforced the notion that the Cards will be sellers this summer.
Meanwhile, the Yankees are looking like World Series contenders again, but they aren’t without holes, particularly in the infield. Could the Bronx Bombers go after hot-hitting Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan? Perhaps.
Another option for New York would be to renew trade discussions with St. Louis about eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. There was reportedly a lot of chatter about Arenado this past offseason, and those talks might resume in due time, according to a new report from FanSided’s Brendan Smith.
“Third base was the subject of numerous trade rumors through the offseason … with Nolan Arenado at the center of the firestorm,” Smith wrote on Wednesday in regard to the Yankees.
“Arenado has been off to a hot start, slashing .288/.395/.452 with two home runs and six doubles, good for a 135 wRC+ (as of April 20).”
“The slick fielder has improved his swing decisions, walking in 14.0% of his plate appearances, while increasing his average bat speed from 70.7 mph to 72.0 mph. Yes, it is early in the season, but Arenado seems to have delayed the decline he was on for the past two seasons. Regardless of the bat, Arenado will always bring elite defense, posting a +10 OAA in 2024.”
Arenado certainly has the star power to fit in with the Yankees. If his plate production stays close to what it’s been so far this season, Arenado would be capable of making an already-potent Yankees lineup arguably the strongest in Major League Baseball.
