Yankees Listed As Landing Spot For $56 Million Former Cardinals All-Star
A former St. Louis Cardinals hurler might land with the New York Yankees before July’s trade deadline.
The Yankees have their sights set on a return to the World Series, but they won’t get there without a robust pitching rotation firing on all cylinders by the time fall rolls around. New York did well to acquire Max Fried this past offseason, but losing Gerrit Cole for the year was an enormous blow.
The Yankees might look to bolster their rotation in blockbuster fashion this summer by trading for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara, according to a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly, who linked Alcántara to New York on Thursday.
“Sandy Alcántara has an 8.31 ERA in his first six starts in 2025 after missing the entirety of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery,” Kelly wrote.
“He obviously needs to get back on track to be the top name available this summer, especially since he's under contract through 2026 with an affordable $21 million option for 2027.”
“But while the Marlins don't have to trade Alcántara, if he's pitching well, the guess here is that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix will move the former NL Cy Young Award winner for a slew of prospects.”
“While the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and New York Mets are among the other contenders who could stand to add a front-line pitcher, the (Chicago) Cubs are the most motivated to be aggressive.”
Alcántara, 29, won the 2022 National League Cy Young Award as a member of the Marlins, whom he signed a five-year, $56 million extension with in 2021.
Alcántara began his career with the Cardinals in 2017.
More MLB: Phillies Likely Suitors For Ex-Cardinals All-Star: 'Value Through The Roof'