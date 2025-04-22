Yankees Might Form 'Best Marriage' With Cardinals All-Star Via Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals seem destined to trade their Gold Glove third baseman.
St. Louis began the 2025 sort of hot, which had Cardinals fans dreaming of a future in which Nolan Arenado isn’t traded, but now that we’re 23 games into the season, that dream is already fading.
The Cards are 9-14 on the year and have lost five straight games entering Tuesday.
If and when St. Louis enters “seller” status this summer, Arenado will once again be seen as the club's primary trade chip.
The eight-time All-Star is having a good year so far, with an OPS of .834 to go along with two home runs and 10 RBI.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller asserted that Arenado and a certain American League contender would make for the “best marriage” on the trade market.
“Nolan Arenado has been one of the biggest (and perhaps the singular most frequent) names popping up in trade rumors over the past five months … (Arenado’s) potential departure this summer would officially signal a bit of a rebuild for the red birds,” Miller wrote.
“One big factor to keep in mind with Arenado is his full no-trade clause, and the reports from December that he would be willing to waive it to go to one of the Dodgers, Padres, Angels, Phillies, Mets or Red Sox. That list could change, and if he's willing to go to the Yankees this summer, that's probably the best marriage here.”
It seems like the writing’s on the wall regarding an Arenado departure, but you never know. Either the Cardinals could turn things around between now and July or decide that — even amidst a rebuild — they want Arenado to retire in St. Louis.
