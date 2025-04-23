Yankees Might 'Pursue' Cardinals' $7.5 Million 'Hot Commodity' Via Trade
The New York Yankees might soon turn into aggressive suitors for a St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher.
24 games into the season, the 10-14 Cardinals don’t look like contenders in the National League Central with the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers head-and-shoulders above them from an eye-test perspective. The Cincinnati Reds have a chance to finish ahead of St. Louis, too.
If and when the Cards shift into seller status leading up to July’s trade deadline, the Yankees would surely come calling about starting pitching if a new report from FanSided’s Brendan Smith is any indication.
“Starting pitching, despite the addition of Max Fried this offseason, is still a point of emphasis for GM Brian Cashman and company,” Smith wrote on Wednesday.
“Erick Fedde, who was a hot commodity last summer, is on an expiring contract for a team, St. Louis, that will likely go nowhere.”
“Yankees should pursue … Fedde at (the) trade deadline.”
Fedde is off to a solid if not great start to 2025. The 32-year-old former No. 18 overall pick is 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 13 strikeouts in five appearances (27 innings pitched).
Fedde would give the Yankees another above-average starter with the talent to be much more if he kicks into high gear heading into the fall. He’d be a nice rental for a New York team looking to return to the World Series in October.
Fedde is more than likely going to hit the market soon unless St. Louis goes on a miraculous run in May and June. He's making $7.5 million this year and becomes a free agent at season's end.
