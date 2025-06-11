Yankees ‘Possible Target’ Is Cardinals Breakout Star, Per Ex-MLB GM
The New York Yankees look like one of the top contenders in the American League once again.
Because of this, trade speculation already has picked up about who the club could look to acquire ahead of the July 31st trade deadline. The Yankees could use some help in the infield still and former Cincinnati Reds and Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals general manager and current insider with The Athletic, Jim Bowden, called St. Louis Cardinals breakout star Brendan Donovan a “possible target.”
"New York Yankees — AL East," Bowden said. "Biggest need: Second or third base. Possible targets: Brendan Donovan, Cardinals; Brandon Lowe, Rays; Bo Bichette, Blue Jays; Luis Arraez, Padres; Eugenio Suárez, Diamondbacks; Ryan McMahon, Rockies. Favorite target: Luis Arraez.
"The Yankees would like an offensive upgrade for both DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza and can do so at either second or third base since Jazz Chisholm Jr. is willing to play either position. I like the fit with Donovan because he’s a solid two-way player, but the Cardinals are not interested in moving him since they’re in the race."
A deal doesn't seem likely, as Bowden noted, but this isn't the first time Donovan's name has been floated when it comes to New York. Donovan is having a major breakout season and looks like he should be a part of the Cardinals moving forward as a building block. Any deal involving him would be pretty devastating. Hopefully, the Cardinals find a way to keep him around in the long run instead.
