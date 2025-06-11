Inside The Cardinals

Yankees ‘Possible Target’ Is Cardinals Breakout Star, Per Ex-MLB GM

Will the Cardinals make any moves with the Yankees?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees look like one of the top contenders in the American League once again. 

Because of this, trade speculation already has picked up about who the club could look to acquire ahead of the July 31st trade deadline. The Yankees could use some help in the infield still and former Cincinnati Reds and Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals general manager and current insider with The Athletic, Jim Bowden, called St. Louis Cardinals breakout star Brendan Donovan a “possible target.”

"New York Yankees — AL East," Bowden said. "Biggest need: Second or third base. Possible targets: Brendan Donovan, Cardinals; Brandon Lowe, Rays; Bo Bichette, Blue Jays; Luis Arraez, Padres; Eugenio Suárez, Diamondbacks; Ryan McMahon, Rockies. Favorite target: Luis Arraez.

"The Yankees would like an offensive upgrade for both DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza and can do so at either second or third base since Jazz Chisholm Jr. is willing to play either position. I like the fit with Donovan because he’s a solid two-way player, but the Cardinals are not interested in moving him since they’re in the race."

A deal doesn't seem likely, as Bowden noted, but this isn't the first time Donovan's name has been floated when it comes to New York. Donovan is having a major breakout season and looks like he should be a part of the Cardinals moving forward as a building block. Any deal involving him would be pretty devastating. Hopefully, the Cardinals find a way to keep him around in the long run instead.

More MLB: Cardinals 'Electric' Prospect Has Shot At 2025 Big League Debut

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News