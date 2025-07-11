Yankees Predicted To Seek 'Considerable Upgrade' In Cardinals Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals could sell at this summer's trade deadline, opening the door for the New York Yankees to reach out for a blockbuster deal.
Although the Cardinals are only one game behind in the National League Wild Card race, they're slightly rebuilding and might look to clear payroll before the July 31 trade deadline.
If St. Louis decides to sell this summer, the Yankees and Cardinals have an opportunity to complete a trade that would tremendously impact both organizations' futures.
"The biggest name on the third-base trade market (Nolan Arenado)," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote Wednesday when outlining five third basemen the Yankees could acquire before the trade deadline. "The Yankees pursued Arenado in the offseason, reportedly offering Marcus Stroman in a one-for-one trade, though that didn't go anywhere. Frankly, cutting (DJ) LeMahieu only to replace him with Arenado wouldn't make much sense. Arenado, 34, is in decline offensively as well, his defense is slipping (but still very good), and he's owed $40 million through 2027. The Yankees would replace LeMahieu with a player who is a year or two away from being another LeMahieu. Still, Arenado is likely to be available (the Cardinals spent all winter trying to trade him) and he would be a considerable upgrade over (Oswald) Peraza, even if he's no longer the player he was in his prime."
Following the Yankees' decision to designate LeMahieu for assignment on Wednesday, the chances of Arenado being moved to New York before July 31 have increased.
The Cardinals and Yankees failed to partner for an Arenado trade over the winter due to the Bronx Bombers having a logjam of options at third base and not enough payroll space to take on the remainder of the 10-time Gold Glove defender's eight-year, $260 million contract, which expires after 2027.
However, Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera remains on the 60-day injured list for a fractured ankle and is unlikely to return in 2025. LeMahieu has been released and Peraza is batting .151 with eight extra-base hits including three home runs, 14 RBIs and a .471 OPS in 60 games played for New York this season.
Trading for Arenado would provide the Yankees with a steady right-handed bat and one of the league's most gifted third basemen of all time. If New York is serious about winning its 28th World Series title this fall, trading with the Cardinals this summer for their six-time Platinum Glove defender should be considered.
