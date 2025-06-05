Yankees Predicted To Trade Ex-Cardinals Slugger To NL Powerhouse
The St. Louis Cardinals made a bold decision to let Paul Goldschmidt walk away in free agency a few months ago. Goldschmidt signed with the New York Yankees and has dominated with his new team.
In 60 games, Goldschmidt is slashing .323/.380/.471 with an even crazier slash line against left-handed pitchers. He's been tremendous for the Yankees, but with Giancarlo Stanton returning, the Yankees could be forced to make a tough decision.
Newsweek's Andrew Wright recently predicted the Yankees would trade Goldschmidt to the Chicago Cubs in a move that would haunt the Cardinals.
"The emergence of Ben Rice, however, could force the Yankees to make a near impossible decision when Stanton returns, and that decision would be to trade Paul Goldschmidt to the Chicago Cubs," Wright wrote. "New York won't be able to get Rice, Stanton and Goldschmidt in the same lineup on a regular basis, so it seems that a move of some sort will have to be made. The trade of a player on a one-year deal rather than a young, promising player could be the correct move for the Yankees to make.
"Goldschmidt has gotten off to an excellent start this season, with a .327 average, six home runs and .859 OPS in 220 at-bats. Even more impressive, he has done incredible work against left-handed pitchers, posting a slash line of .520/.613/.900 in 50 at-bats."
The Cardinals made the right decision in letting Goldschmidt walk in free agency, but this is the exact scenario that would haunt them.
Luckily for St. Louis, this idea doesn't make much sense for the Yankees. New York could use him as a bit of a platoon player while he mixes in at first base and designated hitter. Trading him, especially to a powerhouse like the Cubs, doesn't make sense for anybody but the Cubs.
