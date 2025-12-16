Why Cardinals Should Bet On 2-Time All-Star Marcus Stroman

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most intriguing teams in baseball this offseason.

If you have been following along with the Cardinals, you've likely heard about all of the growing trade rumors out there. But let's take a break from that. There will be plenty of trade buzz over the next few months. Instead, let's take a look at the starting rotation.

During the winter meetings, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said the team will add to the rotation.

The Cardinals should target Marcus Stroman

Jul 31, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

"We will add to the group," Bloom said. "I don't know yet when or who that is going to be, but I want to add at least one guy. Potentially more that have something under them in this league."

St. Louis reportedly agreed to a deal with Dustin May. He's a low-risk, potentially high-upside target. But the Cardinals shouldn't stop there. With limited depth at the Triple-A level due to injuries, another veteran would be a solid target. Beyond May, another guy the Cardinals should consider is two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman. The 34-year-old was released back in August by the New York Yankees. It wasn't his season. He had a 6.23 ERA in nine starts for New York.

He spent the last two seasons with the Yankees and had a 4.69 ERA in 39 total appearances. He was an All-Star before joining the organization, though. In 2023, Stroman had a 3.95 ERA in 27 total appearances -- including 25 starts -- in the National League Central with the Chicago Cubs.

From 2019 through 2023, Stroman had a 3.38 ERA in 117 total games with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and the Cubs. That's why the Cardinals should roll the dice on him. He's another guy who could be a low-risk, high-upside option. After a bad 2025 season, he shouldn't cost much and if he were to work out, he would be a veteran with plenty of experience to dangle in trade talks throughout the summer.

Stroman is an 11-year veteran with a 3.79 ERA in 270 total appearances. On top of this, he has a 4.40 ERA in five postseason appearances.

