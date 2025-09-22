Young Cardinals Pitcher Praised After Making Most of 2025 Chances
The St. Louis Cardinals are falling out of postseason contention. With six games left on the 2025 regular season schedule, they are four games out in the National League Wild Card race, a spot currently held by the Cincinnati Reds. They will soon enter a rebuild under Chaim Bloom, who will take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations at the end of the season.
This year, the Cardinals didn't build their best possible roster, but instead decided to give younger players opportunities to prove themselves. Some passed the test, while others didn't quite show enough progress.
Right-hander Michael McGreevy has been an interesting pitcher to watch. Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants praised McGreevy for taking advantage of his runway.
Cardinals Right-Hander Made Impressive Strides In 2025
"McGreevy, a former first-round pick, waited until August before he saw regular playing time in the majors. He was used on occasion prior to the trade deadline to give the starting pitchers an extra day off, but it wasn't until after Steven Matz and Erick Fedde were removed from the team that McGreevy was able to be a consistent starter in the majors," Gauvain wrote.
"Michael McGreevy's 2025 season shouldn't make fans think he's a top-of-the-rotation starter. However, they should give fans a little more optimism in the back of the rotation next year. He's a tier above what Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, and Andre Pallante were for the Cardinals this year, and he's a fraction of the cost of two of those three pitchers. Michael is more than likely a solid #4 starting pitcher in most MLB rotations. The fact that he's just now entering his pre-arb years makes him a far more appealing option than costly free agent veterans."
McGreevy is 7-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 14 starts and one relief appearance with St. Louis this year. He went 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA last year in limited opportunities.
However, the Cardinals do seem to have something special with McGreevy. Almost every time he pitches, the Cardinals receive solid production from him, and this is an encouraging sign as they set the stage for another year centered around their young talent.
It will be interesting to see what McGreevy can do when he gets a chance to pitch a full season in the Major Leagues in 2026.
More MLB: Why Masyn Winn, Iván Herrera Made Cardinals' Season Worth It