SI

Chet Lemon, Three-Time All-Star for White Sox and Tigers, Dies at 70

The outfielder was a steady presence over the course of a 16-year career.

Patrick Andres

Chet Lemon talks to ex-Tigers teammate Alan Trammell before a Detroit game in 2024.
Chet Lemon talks to ex-Tigers teammate Alan Trammell before a Detroit game in 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former MLB outfielder and designated hitter Chet Lemon, a three-time All-Star for two teams from 1975 to '90, died Thursday in Apopka, Fla. He was 70.

No cause of death was immediately given. Lemon suffered from a rare blood disorder called polycythemia vera, and had at least 13 strokes following his retirement.

A native of Jackson, Miss., Lemon was a steadying presence in the outfielder of the Chicago White Sox for seven years and the Detroit Tigers for nine. He made the American League All-Star team three times—1978, 1979 and 1984—and led the AL in doubles in '79.

In '84, he slashed .287/.357/.495 for a Tigers team that won the World Series.

Several of his teammates on that '84 Detroit team—among the most beloved in civic history—paid tribute upon Lemon's death.

"I’m so thankful for the time we spent together last summer," Hall of Fame shortstop Alan Trammell said in a statement, referencing the '84 Tigers' 40-year reunion. "Today is a sad day or us. He will be dearly missed."

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB