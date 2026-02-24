Chris Sale Agrees to Contract Extension With Braves

Chris Sale and the Braves agreed Tuesday on a one-year contract extension that will keep the lefty with the organization through 2027. The veteran pitcher will be paid $27 million next season and the deal includes a $30 million team option in 2028.

Sale, who joined the franchise in late 2023, was magnificent in his first year with the Braves as he dealt his way to the National League Cy Young award. Last season saw a bit of a drop in production as injuries held him to 21 starts in which he posted a 7-5 record and a still robust 2.58 ERA.

Over 49 starts with the Braves, Sale is 25-8 with a 2.46 ERA, proving that he remains a top-of-the-rotation arm. He's made the All-Star Game in both of his years in Atlanta and enters this season as an especially integral part of a pitching staff that will have to make due without injured Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep.

Sale will turn 37 during the first week of the season and is looking to build on an impressive career that has seen him finish sixth or better in Cy Young voting eight times.

