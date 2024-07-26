Clayton Kershaw Caught Giants Batter Looking With Ridiculous, Loopy Curveball
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw returned to the mound on Thursday night and wasted no time in making opposing hitters uncomfortable in the batter's box during his club's 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Facing Giants infielder David Villar with runners on first and second and one out in the top of the third inning, Kershaw, with a 2-and-2 count, unleashed a wicked, loopy curveball that caught Villar looking for strike three.
Take a look at the ridiculous pitch from the three-time Cy Young Award-winner, courtesy of Rob Friedman on X, formerly known as Twitter.
It's a wonder that anyone can get a hit off of Kershaw.
The Dodgers southpaw, in his first start since October of 2023, didn't factor into the decision, pitching four innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out six batters. Kershaw had spent the last eight months rehabbing after he underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his shoulder capsule.
Kershaw will next take the mound against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, August 2.