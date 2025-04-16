Clayton Kershaw Shines in First Rehab Start While Recovering From Offseason Surgeries
Clayton Kershaw made his 2025 debut on Wednesday for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets during a rehab assignment while he continues to recover from offseason surgeries on his knee and toe. It was his first start since Aug. 30, 2024.
The three time NL Cy Young Award winner started for the Comets on Wednesday vs. the Tacoma Raiders at home. Kershaw pitched three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. He was originally expected to throw for just around two innings. The Raiders did hit two singles off of Kershaw.
Kershaw's performance made Dodgers fans excited to see their ace back on the mound. He will be returning to the Dodgers on a one-year contract this season for his 18th year with the Dodgers.
With the start, Kershaw will be eligible to come off the 30-day rehab window on May 17. He's eligible to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 17, as long as his recovery continues to progress.
Kershaw was limited to just seven games last season, pitching 30 innings while dealing with a torn meniscus and toe injury. He missed the Dodgers' entire postseason run to their World Series win, butstill earned a ring, which was the second of his career.