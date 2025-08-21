Clayton Kershaw Suddenly Forgot How to Pitch Midway Through At-Bat vs. Rockies
Clayton Kershaw has seen just about everything one possibly could on an MLB pitcher's mound throughout his 18 years in the show. But he may have experienced a career first during his outing on Thursday against the Rockies.
Midway through the third inning, Kershaw had a batter pinned with an 0-2 count when he went for the payoff pitch. While winding up to throw, however, something malfunctioned, and Kershaw ended up stuttering before spiking the ball into the ground not even halfway to the plate.
Kershaw typically has a pretty slow pitching motion, but he seemed to take a bit of extra time to get the ball out in this instance. Whatever hitch occurred was an awkward one, as he delivered maybe the worst pitch of his entire career.
The pitch was officially tracked as a 58 mph curveball, which of course, bounced on the grass in between the mound and the batters box. Ball one.
Kershaw ended up getting the strikeout on Ryan Ritter, though it certainly didn't look how he'd imagined it in his head. The 37-year-old improved to 8-2 on the season after throwing 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, three earned runs and one walk on the road in Colorado.