SI

Cubs Manager Had Priceless Instant Reaction to Brewers Hitter’s Monster Grand Slam

Andy Nesbitt

Craig Counsell didn't waste any time calling the bullpen after Andrew Vaughn's grand slam.
Craig Counsell didn't waste any time calling the bullpen after Andrew Vaughn's grand slam. / @MLB
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs for the second straight time Tuesday night to increase their lead in the NL Central standings to two games.

First baseman Andrew Vaughn broke open the game in the sixth inning when he crushed a grand slam to left-center that gave Milwaukee a commanding 9-2 lead.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell was seen having a priceless reaction to the blast as he immediately jumped on the phone in the dugout to get a new pitcher going in the bullpen.

He barely waited for Vaughn to get out of the batter's box before dialing up some help for his team:

Too funny.

The Cubs will look to avoid being swept by the Brewers when they square off in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Subscribe to SI:AM. Wake Up With SI:AM. dark. Free Newsletter

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB