Cubs Manager Had Priceless Instant Reaction to Brewers Hitter’s Monster Grand Slam
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs for the second straight time Tuesday night to increase their lead in the NL Central standings to two games.
First baseman Andrew Vaughn broke open the game in the sixth inning when he crushed a grand slam to left-center that gave Milwaukee a commanding 9-2 lead.
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell was seen having a priceless reaction to the blast as he immediately jumped on the phone in the dugout to get a new pitcher going in the bullpen.
He barely waited for Vaughn to get out of the batter's box before dialing up some help for his team:
The Cubs will look to avoid being swept by the Brewers when they square off in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.
