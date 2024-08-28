Cubs' Dansby Swanson Shared Sweet Moment With His Mom After Hitting Home Run
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson had a good day at the office on Tuesday, as he went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a home run and three RBI in the club's 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
The home run wasn't just any ordinary round-tripper, though. It was a birthday present for Swanson's mother Nancy, who was among the 13,619 in attendance in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
And the Cubs shortstop, after touching them all, made sure to wish his mother a happy birthday from the dugout in a sweet moment caught by the Marquee Sports Network cameras.
After getting his mother's attention, Swanson can be seen mouthing the words "Happy birthday", to the delight of Nancy Swanson, who mouthed back, "Thank you, baby."
"Just showing my momma some love," Swanson told MLB.com. "I hadn’t seen my folks in a while, so it was nice to be able to see them the last few days."
Here was the blast:
Swanson, who has two homers and seven RBI in his last two games, and the Cubs have now won seven of their last 10 games as they look to make a playoff push in the stretch run.