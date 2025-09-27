Cubs Lose Top Rookie Cade Horton to Injury for Start of Playoffs
Pitcher Cade Horton has been one of the Cubs' most consistent performers in recent months, but Chicago will not be able to start the rookie against the Padres in the National League wild-card series.
The Cubs are putting Horton on the 15-day injured list with a right rib fracture, they announced Saturday afternoon. Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Horton would potentially be able to return for Game 5 of the NLDS should Chicago make it there.
Horton, 24, has gone 11–4 with a 2.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 118 innings this season. More specifically, he's 7–3 with a 1.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings since Aug. 1.
The Cubs are scheduled to play San Diego in the teams' second-ever playoff matchup next week, though its location is still to be determined.
Chicago is hosting the Cardinals in a three-game set this weekend; Jameson Taillon is starting Saturday while Sunday's starter is to be determined.