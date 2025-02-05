Chicago Cubs Acquire Quality Veteran Reliever in Trade With Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs have made a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, acquiring veteran right-handed relief arm Ryan Brasier, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
This deal comes after Brasier was recently designated for assignment last week to make room for releiver Kirby Yates. Ultimately, Brasier had a strong two seasons with the Dodgers and could become a solid addition to the Cubs bullpen.
Brasier has played eight seasons in the MLB after having Tommy John surgery prior to the 2014 season. He also missed multiple years after being outrighted by his initial team, the Los Angeles Angels. He ended up in the NPB with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in 2017, which ultimately led to an MLB signing after that season.
He was picked back up by the 2018 Boston Red Sox World Series squad, and was outstanding, as he pitched 33.2 innings with a 1.60 ERA. After that he had difficulty finding form again, with 2021 being his only season with quality innings before being released in May of 2023. That is how he wound up with the Dodgers and in 2023 he had a remarkable season.
Brasier pitched 38.2 innings that season and had a 0.70 ERA, 0.724 WHIP, 38 strikeouts, 10 walks, one home run allowed, and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Then, last campaign, he posted 28 innings pitched with a 3.54 ERA, 0.964 WHIP, 25 strikeouts to five walks, and three home runs allowed. Regardless, he had a strikeout rate right where a team wants from a relief pitcher.
What was received by the Dodgers in trade was not immediately reported. But, Brasier has the potential to be a good addition for the Cubs and it should help bulk up the relief pitching group for the 2025 season.