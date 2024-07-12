Chicago Cubs Could Consider Blockbuster Justin Steele Trade
The Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last week, but there are still concerns that they could fall off again.
Following the winning streak they have been on, the Cubs are closing the gap in the NL Wild Card race. They hold a 45-49 record after completing their sweep over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.
While they have won six of their last seven games, Chicago is still fresh off of a prolonged period of time that they looked dead in the water. The MLB trade dealdine is just a couple of weeks away, which is a major key date to watch for the Cubs.
At this point in time, their winning seems to be helping them trend towards being buyers. But, if they happen to fall apart, Jed Hoyer deciding to sell would not be a shock.
Should they decide to trade some of their talent, there is one massive name that has been named a possible trade candidate.
MLB insider Jon Heyman was on a Bleacher Report live video and said that Justin Steele could be a name to watch should Chicago decide to sell.
Over the past year and a half, Steele has been an absolute superstar for the Cubs. He has proven his ability to be a lethal major league ace.
During the 2024 season thus far with Chicago, he has started 14 games. He has compiled a 2-3 record to go along with a 2.71 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, a 4.5 K/BB ratio, and 86.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers show just how valuable Steele has been for the Cubs. Trading him would be a wild change of direction, but he would command a very high price.
Steele would be one of the most sought-after trade targets for any team needing a starter. He has three years left on his deal following the 2024 season.
More than likely, this is just a wild off-the-wall suggestion that won't happen. Chicago doesn't have a great rotation as is and moving Steele would weaken them for the future.
No Cubs fan should panic about this. Heyman threw the star pitcher's name out there, but it's extremely unlikely that they will even listen to calls about their star pitcher, even if they decide to sell off other talent.