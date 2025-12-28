Cubs Get Encouraging Update In Potential Edward Cabrera Chase

While the Chicago Cubs are still expected to be in play for the best starting pitchers that are still available in free agency (namely Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, Ranger Suarez, and Tatsuya Imai), Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office could also improve their starting staff via trade.

Chicago has proven a willingness to execute blockbuster deals during the offseason. There's no better example of this than them acquiring Kyle Tucker in a trade last winter. And while Tucker is almost certainly going to sign elsewhere in free agency, bringing him on board helped the Cubs produce their best season since 2017.

In a November 14 article, The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney noted that the Cubs were in trade talks with the Miami Marlins at last season's deadline, and right-handed hurler Edward Cabrera was the pitcher that Chicago "showed the most interest in."

This suggested that the Cubs could re-engage Miami with talks of a trade for Cabrera, who went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137.2 innings pitched (26 starts) during the 2025 season.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Cubs get boost in pursuit of key trade target

While this report created optimism that Chicago could trade for Cabrera, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman poured cold water on this idea by asserting that there isn't much belief around the league that Miami would trade Cabrera this winter.

Heyman also noted that several teams are still showing interest in a trade for Cabrera. However, it seems that his report about the Marlins not wanting to trade him might have been premature.

This is because Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald made an X post on December 24 that read, "Marlins will listen on Cabrera, but 2 suitors (Houston, Baltimore) are no longer involved and Marlins don't want to sell short on him."

Marlins will listen on Cabrera, but 2 suitors (Houston, Baltimore) are no longer involved and Marlins don't want to sell short on him. They want to keep Alcantara (would have to take an incredible offer to even consider a deal), per source. https://t.co/W7SZlqF11s — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 24, 2025

Two parts of this post benefit the Cubs, with the first being that the Marlins are still listening to offers for Cabrera. But even more important is that two potential trade destinations for Cabrera are reportedly now no longer in the running for him.

This not only creates less competition for Chicago if they do try to trade for him, but it means they'll have more leverage and perhaps would have to give up less in return for him.

While Jackson didn't note which teams are still in on Cabrera, it seems that the Cubs might still be gauging what it would take to acquire him.

