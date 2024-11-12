Chicago Cubs Projected To Add Impact Reliever This Winter Via Philadelphia Phillies
The MLB offseason is underway and things will begin heating up in the near future. For the Chicago Cubs, this is an extremely important offseason for the outlook of their franchise.
Over the past couple of years, the Cubs have been a major disappointment. They have refused to swing big in the offseason and have ended up missing the postseason due to their lack of aggression.
Jed Hoyer has been vocal about wanting to get Chicago back into contention in 2025. In order to accomplish that goal, he'll need to add some pieces to a roster that missed the playoffs in 2024.
Looking at the potential areas of need, one glaring issue can be seen at the closer position.
During the 2024 MLB season, the Cubs ended up blowing 26 saves. If they had finished off more of those wins, they likely would have been a playoff team. That is an area that they have to improve this offseason.
With that in mind, Chicago has now been projected to end up landing an intriguing closer in MLB free agency.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has projected that the Cubs will end up stealing Carlos Estevez away from the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year contract worth $23 million.
Granted, no one would call Estevez a "star" closer. He's a quality arm, but he's not an elite pitcher at this point in time. However, he would be an upgrade from what Chicago had last season.
In 2024 split between the Los Angeles Angels and Phillies, Estevez ended up appearing in 54 games. He compiled a 4-5 record to go along with a 2.45 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP, 50 strikeouts, 12 walks, and 26 saves in 31 opportunities.
At 31 years old, the only issue would be that Estevez would not be a long-term option for the Cubs. He would only be a two or three-year kind of addition, as the contract projection above suggests.
Despite that fact, Chicago should absolutely have interest in him.
Another option could be revisiting a trade for young hard-throwing closer Mason Miller. He was rumored to be of interest to the Cubs ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
All of that being said, Estevez would be a very solid pickup for Chicago. They have to make some kind of move at the back of their bullpen and he would be a quality upgrade and impact addition.