Dansby Swanson Shares Lofty Goal He’d Have to Achieve to Compare to Wife Mallory

The Swanson couple is extremely impressive, to say the least.

Mallory (Pugh) Swanson has won a World Cup title and Olympic gold medal in her iconic soccer career already, to name a couple of her accomplishments. Her husband Dansby, who currently plays for the Cubs, won a World Series title with the Braves and is a two-time Gold Glove winner. While these baseball achievements are also outstanding, Mr. Swanson knows his accomplishments don’t necessarily amount to what his wife’s been able to do on the soccer field.

Ahead of the 2026 season as the Cubs are eyeing to reach a World series, Swanson was asked on Foul Territory what he would need to do to somewhat compare to his wife’s successes. For him, it’s competing in the Olympics and winning a gold medal. Swanson took it another step further, though. Here’s his lofty goal he set for himself:

“She has a gold medal, but the thing is, she did score the game-winning goal in the gold medal game,” Swanson said. “If the Olympics were to be a thing [for me], I’d have to hit the game-winning homer to win the gold medal to even say ‘Hey, honey. I’m on par with what you’ve been able to accomplish.’”

Dansby Swanson says he needs to hit a game-winning homer in the 2028 Olympics that secures a gold medal to be on par with his wife's accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/miTsYMAcif — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 25, 2026

Well, it would likely take a miracle for Swanson to be set up for a game-winning home run in an Olympic gold medal game, but that just proves how impressive his wife’s game-winning goal in the 2024 Olympics remains.

Baseball will be reintroduced in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and MLB players are hopeful to be asked to play for their respective countries. Another hurdle for Swanson would be him even making the roster in the first place. He’s got two years to get there—let’s see what he can do.

