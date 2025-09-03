Braves vs Cubs Preview (9/3/25): Start Time, Probable Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs wrap up the first series of their two-series homestand at Wrigley Field with an evening game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
The Cubs are about to get a much-needed day off after a nine-game, three-city road trip that ended the month of August. With that day off, Chicago will be able to give each of its starting pitchers an extra day of rest, which should be quite helpful as the Cubs prepare to go on the road again after this weekend’s series with the Washington Nationals.
While the NL Central Division title is probably out of reach, the Cubs have a near-lock on an NL Wild Card berth, perhaps the first seed, if they can maintain their current consistency. Chicago cannot afford a slump with the last few weeks of the season approaching.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025
Start Time: 6:40 p.m. CT / 7:40 p.m. ET
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Braves)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM (Braves)
Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Cade Horton (9-4, 2.92)
Horton, a former first-round pick, has frankly exceeded expectations attached to him when he was first promoted to in May to help fill the rotation out after the injury to Shota Imanaga. He could reach 10 wins this season with a victory on Wednesday. But he’s been sensational in his last seven starts.
In that span he is 6-1 with a 0.99 ERA, with 34 strikeouts and 10 walks in 36.1 innings. He’s won each of his last two starts. He’s closing in on 100 strikeouts for the campaign (he has 81) and should pass 100 innings (98.1) for the season on Wednesday.
Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (5-9, 5.85)
It’s been a rough season for Elder, who won 12 games as recently as 2023. It’s been especially rough of late. In his last seven starts he is 1-3 with a 6.30 ERA in 40 innings, with 29 strikeouts and 16 walks.
In his last start against Philadelphia he went seven innings, allowing three hits and one run but came away with the no-decision. Like Horton, he’s nearly at 100 strikeouts for the season (99). He’ll have a hard time catching his career best 128 strikeouts, set in 2023.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
- Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 25, eligible to return Sept. 9): Taillon threw a bullpen on Monday.
- Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka threw 34 pitches in a live batting practice on Tuesday.
- Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier threw a live batting practice on Tuesday and will go to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment this weekend.
- Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is ramping up baseball activities in Arizona. The Cubs still believe he can return before the end of the season.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
- Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
- Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
Last Game's Highlights (9/2/25)
The Latest Chicago Cubs News