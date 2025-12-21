MLB Insider's Report On Tatsuya Imai's Potential Could Favor Cubs

Tatsuya Imai is one of the top arms drawing the most attention during free agency, and with him having to sign within the next couple of weeks, the curiosity about who he will be pitching for in 2026 is growing immensely.

The Chicago Cubs have had their name in the hat from what seems like the beginning. Imai finished with a 1.92 ERA to complement 178 strikeouts in 2025. But the worry that comes with a player who has never been in the majors still exists, and rightfully so.

The predicament clubs are facing — including the Cubs — is whether he will be an ace or someone further back in the rotation. One MLB insider has also taken note, noting that it isn't a secret that there are concerns about Imai being labeled a go-to.

"Meanwhile, evaluators have questions about whether Imai is more of a middle or back-of-the-rotation starter than a budding ace, and how to value the Japanese pitcher’s first major-league contract in that context," via Patrick Mooney.

This could ultimately favor the Cubs (or whoever signs him), as his value hasn't reached astronomical levels yet, unlike other free agents such as Framber Valdez or Dylan Cease. Cease signed a 7-year, $200M deal.

But, if Imai is on the Cubs' 2026 roster and isn't No.1, then who is?

Cubs' potential ace

The first name that comes to mind is already a member of the Cubs pitching staff: Rookie of the Year finalist Cade Horton. Horton emerged as one of the best pitchers in the National League in the second half of the season, rookie or not.

After the All-Star break, Horton made 12 starts, posting a 1.03 ERA, which led to an 8-1 record as he held batters to a .154 batting average and a .447 OPS. On top of those nearly unfathomable stats, he pitched over 29 consecutive scoreless innings between July 9 and August 13.

If the team looks outside, they might look at Ranger Suárez, who has spent his career with the Phillies, and who they have also been heavily tied to. Suárez definitely had a stronger first half to the season as he went 7-3 with a 2.15 ERA.

His second-half struggles (4.40 ERA) might ultimately drag his price down, and if he looks anything like he did to start the year, it would be a good buy as he could potentially be a strikeout machine for the team.

It is also important to note that Suarez is a ground-ball pitcher, meaning that when a batter makes contact, the ball is likely to go into the field. And if he's pitching for the Cubs, he will have arguably one of the best defenses in baseball behind him.

There are other options out there, and the Cubs are looking for depth in the starting rotation. Jed Hoyer is doing his best to lock down Imai, but if what's reported is true, he just might not be used as their No.1.

