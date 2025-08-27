Cubs vs Giants Preview (8/27/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs’ west coast road trip rolls on in the second game of its three-game series with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.
The Cubs are keepings fans up late with another west coast start time, as the second game of the series won’t begin until 8:45 p.m. central/6:45 p.m. Pacific. Entering the series the Cubs had won eight of their last 10 games (not counting Tuesday’s showdown) but had only made up 1.5 games on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
With a chokehold on an NL wild card berth, Chicago will likely be at home to start the playoffs, assuming they qualify, for a best-of-three series with another wild card team.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants
Game Day: Wednesday, Aug. 27
Game Time: 8:45 p.m. CT/6:45 PT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN (Giants)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco
Cubs vs Giants: Wednesday's Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (10-5, 3.96)
Rea won his last start against Milwaukee last week, as he allowed three hits and two earned runs in 5.2 innings. He struck out three and walked five. He claimed his 10th victory of the season, giving him back-to-back seasons with 10 or more wins for the first time in his career. He won 12 games with the Brewers last season.
For the season he has 93 strikeouts and 38 walks in 127.1 innings. He has now pitched at least 120 innings in each of his last three seasons. He has been sharp in his last seven starts, too — 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA, with 28 strikeouts and 15 walks in 35.1 innings.
Giants: LHP Carson Whisenhunt (1-1, 4.91)
The rookie and highly touted pitching prospect will make his fifth start since he was called up to make his MLB debut on July 28. He did a 10-day stint back at Triple-A Sacramento and will make his second start since returning. Oddly, his last start was against Milwaukee. He pitched four innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs and two walks in a no-decision. He struck out one hitter.
He's given the Giants 18.1 innings in the Majors, with 13 strikeouts and nine walks. He has a WHIP of 1.42 and batters are hitting .243 against him. He’s given up five home runs, giving the high-powered Cubs’ offense an opening.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is running on a treadmill at the team’s facility in Arizona. Manager Craig Counsell hopes that Amaya could return by the end of the season.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka was scheduled to throw off a mound in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier has dealt with the groin strain throughout the season.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
