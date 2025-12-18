Why The Cubs Shouldn't Entertain The Giants' Interest In Nico Hoerner

The latest talk this offseason surrounding the Chicago Cubs centers on their homegrown second baseman, Nico Hoerner, as the San Francisco Giants are now showing interest in acquiring him before opening day.

There are plenty of reasons why he is going to be one of the hottest players on the market when he becomes a free agent at the end of 2026, which is arguably the only reason why the Cubs would engage in these conversations. There is no doubt his contract will be pretty significant, as he's only gotten better as his career has progressed.

But there are a variety of reasons why management should make sure he is on the roster next year: he performed masterfully at the plate in his first postseason appearance, he's one of the best defensive players in the game, and he's a homegrown talent the Cubs have molded their way.

Playoff performance

The team could not have asked for anything more from Hoerner at the plate during their two series in October, as he batted a team-best .419 (only player above .300), which paired nicely with a .424 on-base percentage while he slugged a .548.

The Cubs were begging for players to step up during the playoffs, and other than Michael Busch, he was the lone player to show much production, leading the team in total hits while striking out only twice in 31 at-bats.

Defensive play

If there is one thing to point to about what the Cubs pride themselves in the most, it is their all-around effectiveness when they are out in the field, and Hoerner is a big part of that. The team easily has one of the best defenses in baseball, led by a plethora of Gold Glove Award winners and finalists.

There are three players currently on the roster who have multiple Gold Gloves: shortstop Dansby Swanson, Outfielder Ian Happ, and Hoerner. Hoerner won his first at the end of his second full season with the club in 2023 and just took home his second after finishing 2025 with the second-most assists in baseball (367) to complement the highest defensive WAR (2.2) in the National League.

A Cubs product

The Cubs launched Hoerner's career when they drafted him back in the first round of 2018, and it was a year later that he made his debut after batting .292 in their farm system.

Hoerner began taking on the lion's share of reps for the club back in 2022 and has not batted under .273 since, posting no fewer than 20 stolen bases in a season while showing off his athleticism, speed, and understanding of the game.

There are still plenty of holes to fill for the Cubs as they look to replace Kyle Tucker's production once he departs, while also finding another arm for the starting rotation. Management has plenty on its mind, and dealing with Hoerner should not be one of them.

Extending Nico Hoerner would be a huge win for the Cubs this offseason.



He was arguably their best player and fully cemented himself as an elite 2B in 2025.



He slashed .297/.345/.394 with top-tier defense, good for 4.8 WAR.



He should be a lifelong Cub.

