4 Dream MLB Offseason Targets for the Chicago Cubs
Heading into the MLB offseason, no one knows what to expect from the Chicago Cubs.
Some believe that they will be aggressive in their pursuit of World Series contention. Others think they will continue their less aggressive approach and only target fringe roster moves.
Jed Hoyer was very adamant ahead of the MLB trade deadline this season that he wanted the Cubs to be a contender in 2025. With the way the team is currently set up, Chicago will need to make some moves in order to make that goal become a reality.
Thankfully, if they choose to get aggressive, there are a lot of players available in free agency and potentially some trade candidates that they could pursue.
All of that being said, let's take a look at four "dream" trgets for the Cubs this offseason.
4. Pete Alonso
Chicago has been connected to Pete Alonso many times over the last couple of years. He's now set to hit free agency and the Cubs will have a chance to pursue him if they choose to do so.
While Michael Busch has looked the part of a legitimate long-term first baseman for Chicago, the opportunity to add Alonso may be too attractive of an option to pass up.
Alonso hit 34 home runs to go along with 88 RBI last season, while batting .240/.329/.459. The addition of his power would help the Cubs produce more runs in a big way.
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
If there was reason to believe that Guerrero would be more available, he would be higher on this list. However, it does seem unlikely that he will be moved during the offseason.
Guerrero would likely be much more available ahead of the MLB trade deadline if the Toronto Blue Jays are struggling.
Adding Guerrero would give Chicago a legitimate franchise player. He played in 159 games this season, hitting 30 home runs and adding 103 RBI. Guerrero slashed .323/.396/.544, showing even more of his overall bat talent.
2. Corbin Burnes
Arguably the most likely big-time addition that the Cubs could make would be signing Corbin Burnes in free agency. The ace starting pitcher would give Chicago an elite four-headed monster in the rotation alongside Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, and Jameson Taillon.
Burnes is coming off of a big season with the Baltimore Orioles. He made 32 starts, going 15-9 to go along with a 2.92 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 194.1 innings pitched.
If he were to sign with the Cubs, he would be reuniting with manager Craig Counsell. The two had a lot of success together with the Milwaukee Brewers.
1. Juan Soto
Obviously, this list could not be complete without adding Juan Soto to it. Chicago is very unlikely to have a shot at landing Soto and they are even less likely to be willing to spend what it would take to sign him.
Despite those facts, Soto is at the top of the Cubs' "dream list" for the upcoming offseason.
Soto helped lead the New York Yankees to the World Series and is just 26 years old. He hit 41 home runs to go along with 109 RBI and a slash line of .288/.419/.569 this season in 157 games. Those numbers would look awfully good in Chicago's lineup.