Cubs Pair Named To Top MLB Playoff Performers List

The Chicago Cubs' season didn't have a storybook ending, as they were sent home by their divisional rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, in the NLDS. However, there were plenty of good things for the organization to get excited about moving forward.

And two players who had exceptional postseasons have landed on MLB writer Theo DeRosa's top-20 playoff performers list.

The first player who might come to mind and who you might expect to be listed here is designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, but it wasn't him. Instead, it was a couple of infielders who just made their postseason debuts: Michael Busch and Nico Hoerner.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Both Busch and Hoerner are plastered all over the hitting leaders' stats throughout the playoffs, as neither slugged under .500 or had an OPS under .950. They were exactly what the Cubs needed as their pitching staff struggled, dropping them into an early 2-0 deficit in the NLDS.

The two were the only players on the Cubs' roster who batted over .260, slugged over .400, and had an OPS over .900. But they weren't just the best on their team — they hit amongst the elite across the entire league in the postseason.

Michael Busch at #17

David Banks-Imagn Images

Busch has only been playing in the majors for three seasons, so it isn't surprising this was his first trip to the playoffs. And there isn't much more either Craig Counsell or Jed Hoyer could have asked from him.

By the end of their eight games, he slashed .296/.387/.741 to bring his OPS to 1.128, which was tied for fourth-best amongst all hitters in the postseason. Busch tallied up four home runs (one that solidified their win in the wild card) and another four RBI, and had three drawn walks.

Nico Hoerner at #19

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Hoerner has been with the Cubs since the get-go, making his debut in 2019. But this was their first trip to the playoffs since 2017, and he took advantage of his first time playing in October. He was one of four players to finish with a batting average over .400 (.419).

With strikeouts being a big issue for the Cubs during their postseason run, it's important to note that Hoerner only had two in his 31 trips to the plate, while six other Cubs (not Busch) posted double-digit strikeouts.

The Cubs' organization will look to both of these players to help make up for the loss of production when Kyle Tucker eventually departs, and if these two look anything like they did in the playoffs, then the team is in good hands.

