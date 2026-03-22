Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Delivers Unfortunate Seiya Suzuki Update

The Chicago Cubs were set to bring back one of the best outfields in the game. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki are an elite trio.

However, one of those players will be missing opening day, and potentially more time.

Suzuki, who suffered a minor ligament strain in his right knee during the World Baseball Classic, will not be ready for Opening Day, according to manager Craig Counsell. The Cubs will have until Wednesday to make an IL decision.

Craig Counsell announced today that Seiya Suzuki will not be ready for Opening Day, and they have until Wednesday to make an IL decision. pic.twitter.com/tniMKqFCrN — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 21, 2026

How bad will this hurt the Chicago Cubs?

Suzuki's resume goes without saying. In four seasons with Chicago, Suzuki has hit 87 home runs, including 32 in 2025. Injuries have been an issue throughout his career. However, he did play 151 games in 2025, perhaps giving Cubs fans a glimmer of hope.

The Cubs don't have as many fallback options in right field, where Suzuki was slated to play. This will likely require second-year super-utility player Matt Shaw to play right field until Suzuki is healthy enough.

Shaw, who hasn't played outfield in his professional career, will have to learn on the fly. In 126 games during the 2025 season, Shaw hit 13 home runs with a .690 OPS. He finished ninth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Chicago Cubs player Matt Shaw | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

With the acquisition of third baseman Alex Bregman, there were questions this offseason on whether Shaw would have a role on the team. Counsell has said that Shaw will be used in the outfield quite a bit.

But is he the only option?

Who is the other option?

With Suzuki on the shelf, a possible related move was made earlier today. According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Cubs added outfielder Michael Conforto to the major league roster. "The Cubs are planning to add Michael Conforto to their Opening Day roster," Mooney wrote.

The Cubs are planning to add Michael Conforto to their Opening Day roster. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) March 21, 2026

Conforto was in the race for the fourth outfielder position and last bench position after the injury to Tyler Austin. He definitely has the most experience of those competing. The veteran is entering his 11th season in the majors, hitting 179 home runs in 1150 games.

Unfortunately, injuries have affected Conforto during his career, leading to inconsistency in his overall play. When healthy, he was one of the best outfielders in the game.

However, last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Conforto was one of the worst players in baseball. In 138 games, Conforto hit .199 with a .637 OPS in 486 plate appearances. His defense took a hit as well, recording -8 Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Conforto | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His spring training wasn't exactly encouraging either, hitting .241 with a .635 OPS.

While this may be more of a plug-and-play move for Chicago, Cubs fans will have to hope that Suzuki comes back quickly to affirm their championship aspirations.