AL East Contender Linked to Big Trade for Chicago Cubs' Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are heading towards the 2024 MLB trade deadline expected to sell some pieces. While they may not be total sellers, the Cubs seem likely to move players in deals that will help them compete in the future.
One player who could be on the trade block is veteran pitcher Jameson Taillon.
Jed Hoyer may not feel the need to move him due to the fact that he has another year on his contract after this season, however, Taillon is playing at a very high level of late and could draw a lot of interest on the trade market.
Teams around the league need starting pitching. There are quite a few contenders who will end up paying a premium to acquire a starter. Chicago could look to cash in on the market.
The Athletic has provided an intriguing potential landing spot for the 32-year-old starter. They recently stated that the Baltimore Orioles could be a team to watch for him.
"Taillon's medium-term contract — which runs through 2026 and has a balance of roughly $42 million — could appeal to the Orioles given their lack of controllable starters beyond this season."
Over the last few weeks, the Orioles have been one of the teams most linked to starting pitching trades. They have been reported to have interest in a blockbuster deal for both Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal. If they can't get one of those two elite starters, pivoting to a piece like Taillon would make sense.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Taillon has started in 17 games. He has compiled a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.96 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, a 3.7 K/BB ratio, and 100.1 innings pitched.
Taillon has been one of the very few bright spots for the Cubs. Moving on from him would be a tough move to make, but his value is at an all-time high right now.
Chicago has quite a few other players who could turn into potential trade candidates. A few of those players are Cody Bellinger, Hector Neris, Mark Leiter Jr., Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner.
More than likely, the Cubs are not looking to tear down and rebuild. They're simply looking to make a couple of moves that can improve their outlook for the future.
Trading Taillon might not even be a move Chicago wants to make, but he's a player worth keeping a very close eye on over the next week.