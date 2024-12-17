Boston Red Sox Named Trade Fit for Chicago Cubs Star Seiya Suzuki
During the MLB Winter Meetings, rumors started coming out about the Chicago Cubs potentially being open to trading star outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
While they have not made a move with him yet, one could still make sense.
Suzuki is reportedly not a fan of being a designated hitter. He wants to be an every day position player. That isn't something the Cubs seem likely to do at this point in time.
If that is a dealbreaker for Suzuki, could he continue trying to push for a trade out of Chicago?
Should the Cubs actually end up placing him on the trade block, there are quite a few teams around the league that would have interest in him. He has an impact bat and still has some great baseball left in front of him.
The Boston Red Sox have been named a team that could potentially make a play for Suzuki.
Cody Williams of FanSided has suggested that the Red Sox could pivot from overpriced free agents and look to trade for the Japanese slugger.
"The viability of the Red Sox pursuing a Suzuki trade, however, almost fully depends on what the Cubs would be willing to take for him. Boston, even after the Crochet deal, still has a Top 10 farm system in baseball. Having said that, Chicago would be making the move in order to clear salary, so they may be willing to take less in return depending on how much money the Sox would be willing to take on," Williams wrote. "Suzuki still has two years remaining on the five-year pact he signed with the Cubs in 2022 with an AAV of just $19 million. In theory, Boston could take all of that on to relieve Chicago and, thus, potentially lighten the return package they'd be sending to the Windy City. Even taking on the full salary, it'd still likely be a cheaper option than Hernandez in free agency."
Boston's lineup would take a nice step forward with Suzuki in it.
He has been a very underrated hitter for Chicago.
During the 2024 MLB season, Suzuki played in 132 games. He hit 21 home runs to go along with 73 RBI, while also slashing .283/.366/.482.
At 30 years old, Suzuki still has some good prime years left in him.
Whether he plays those years with the Cubs or another team like the Red Sox, he is going to continue being a consistently productive offensive player.
Only time will tell, but Suzuki is a player to keep an eye on as a Chicago trade candidate.
He's more likely to be back with the team in 2025, but that is far from a foregone conclusion at this point in time.