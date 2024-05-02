Chicago Cubs Ace Already Eyeing Historic Accomplishment
The Chicago Cubs narrowly escaped Citi Field with a 1-0 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night to put their record at 19-12. This win allowed them to stay at the top of the NL Central picture, only trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by a half game.
While the game ended on a controversial bang-bang play at the plate, that shouldn't overshadow the latest incredible performance from Shota Imanaga.
The Cubs' southpaw was once again spectacular, firing seven shutout innings on 87 pitches, while allowing just three hits (all singles) and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Chicago has now won all six of Imanaga's starts this season, which isn't surprising given that he's 5-0 with the best ERA (0.78) in the MLB.
If he keeps it up, he could achieve something that only one other pitcher in MLB history has accomplished -- winning Rookie of the Year and a Cy Young award in the same season.
The last (and only) pitcher to do so was another foreign-born National League lefty -- Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won both awards during the strike-shortened 1981 season, going 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA while leading the majors in shutouts (eight) and strikeouts (180). He nearly won the MVP, too, finishing fifth for good measure.
While there's still a long way to go, Imanaga could end up winning both awards if he stays healthy and keeps up this dominant performance. MLB hitters have looked completely baffled by the Japanese star so far and will need to make serious adjustments to catch up.
In the meantime, the 30-year-old is the best pitcher on one of the best teams in baseball, so he should get plenty of awards recognition come fall.
Imanaga will look to extend his winning streak with another gem in his next scheduled start against the San Diego Padres at home next week.