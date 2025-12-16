Cubs Reportedly Left Off Top Free Agent Starting Pitchers' Shortlist

If there is one aspect of the roster that the Chicago Cubs have been very adamant about patching up this offseason, it is their pitching staff, and specifically the starting rotation.

The Cubs got into a bidding war over strikeout machine Dylan Cease and eventually lost out to the Blue Jays. Now it appears the team will be losing out on another pitcher they were after, as they are reportedly not among his top three destinations.

Jed Hoyer and the Cubs have been linked to Michael King throughout most of the postseason, but according to the Boston Globe, King recently has made it known that the three teams up for consideration are now the Orioles, Red Sox, and the Yankees.

Michael King | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Why were the Cubs pursuing King?

The only solidified move the Cubs have made regarding a starter has been the re-signing of Shota Imanaga. The Cubs and Imanaga both declined their options before Imanaga accepted their qualifying offer, meaning he is back for at least next season.

With Imanaga's 6.51 ERA in September and then his 8.10 in the playoffs, it is safe to say management will be looking for some more consistent arms, especially down the stretch. The rotation needs depth.

Shota Imanaga | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

King spent significant time on the injured list with swelling in his shoulder, so he only made 15 starts last season. But in those starts, he struck out 76 to complement a 3.44 ERA. The year prior, when he was the primary starter for the Padres, he amassed over 200 strikeouts with a 2.95 ERA. The Cubs need a guy like this.

Who are the Cubs still linked to?

The first three names that come to mind are Tatsuya Imai, Zac Gallen and Ranger Suárez. All three are still looking for homes for 2026.

Imai is probably the hottest arm on the market right now, meaning it's going to be a dog fight to the finish line for whichever team can lock him down. He posted a 1.92 ERA in the Korean League in 2025.

Suárez is probably the most comparable to King, but doesn't have quite the strikeout ratio that King has had in past seasons. While Gallen finished the year with 175 strikeouts, his ERA was creeping up on 5.00.

With each passing day, the Cubs risk missing out on the opportunity to add depth to their rotation, which they so desperately need. Management needs to get aggressive, and the time is now.

