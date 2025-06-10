Chicago Cubs Ace Dominates in Injury Rehab Debut in Arizona Complex League
Shota Imanaga made his first injury rehab start for the Chicago Cubs during a game with the Arizona Complex League Cubs on Monday.
The results were highly encouraging.
Imanaga’s rehab start came off a 37-pitch bullpen session in Arizona on Saturday, one that set him up to begin the final hurdle to getting back to the Cubs’ rotation sometime before the All-Star Break.
How Shota Imanaga Performed in Cubs Injury Rehab Debut
The 31-year-old left-hander took the start for the ACL Cubs against the ACL Rockies. He threw two innings, giving up one hit and striking out four hitters. MiLB Statcast didn’t provide a pitch count, but it was 106 degrees at game time.
Imanaga started the game with a strikeout, followed by inducing a flyout. Rockies prospect Luis Mendez was the only player to get a hit off Imanaga, as he tripled. He struck out the next hitter to get out of the inning.
In the second inning, Imanaga retired the side in order, inducing a groundout and the striking out the next two hitters.
Chicago hasn’t outlined his next steps yet. But pitchers typically make one rehab start a week. Given that Imanaga only threw two innings on Monday, it’s possible he could make one more start with a full-season affiliate late this week.
Imanaga went on the injured list on May 5 with a left hamstring strain. Given that he’s been on the 15-day injured list for a month, he’ll probably need a start or two in the minor leagues before he can be ready to be activated.
Through eight starts he was 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA, with 34 strikeouts and 14 walks in 44.2 innings. His health is paramount for the Cubs and their hopes beyond winning the National League Central Division. Their other left-handed standout, Justin Steele, is out for the season after elbow surgery.
Without him, Chicago has remained one of the best teams in the National League, bolstered by its offense. To augment the rotation, the Cubs called up top prospect Cade Horton, who has fit in nicely and has claimed three wins in his first five appearances going into Sunday’s game against Detroit.
Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Ben Brown and Colin Rea make up the rest of the rotation right now.
With Imanaga’s injury and the relative lack of depth in the rotation, MLB insiders believe the Cubs will try and make some kind of move for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline at the end of July.
