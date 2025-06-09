MLB Insider Sees Chicago Cubs as Aggressive Team at MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are in first place in the National League Central Division and they are looking like true contenders in the NL. There is plenty of season left, but the Cubs are off to a promising start.
However, there are some holes Chicago needs to fill if they are going to make some noise later in the year. Those holes are in their pitching staff.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs are going to be one of the most aggressive teams as the trade deadline approaches.
More News: Chicago Cubs Legend Becomes 19th Active Pitcher to Reach 100 Career Wins
Cubs Bullpen
Chicago's bullpen has been very good, especially recently. Still, they could us another arm or two to lock down the back end.
Porter Hodge was having a great season, but he has been out with an injury. The good news for the Cubs is their potential closer has been throwing off the mound, and he is close to returning.
Daniel Palencia has been excellent in his new role as the team's closer, though. The right-hander has a 1.64 ERA through 20 appearances and 22 innings pitched. In those outings, Palencia has allowed just 10 hits, while striking out 24 batters and walking only eight.
More News: Cubs Should Be Concerned About Starting Rotation for Postseason
Another stat worth noting is Drew Pomeranz has not allowed a run all season. He has thrown 14.2 innings, allowed just five hits, struck out 15 and walked only three. Pomeranz has been one of the best acquisitions for Chicago this season.
Even with Palencia and some of the other pitchers stepping up, the Cubs could use another shutdown reliever.
Cubs starting pitching
Starting pitching is what the Cubs really need to focus on as the trade deadline approaches.
Chicago lost Justin Steele earlier this season to a season-ending elbow surgery. Additionally, Shota Imanaga has been out with a strained hamstring, and he is still a little bit away from returning to big league action.
More News: Regression of Talented Relief Pitcher Has Hurt Cubs Bullpen This Season
With their two aces out, the Cubs have been scrambling to replace them. Since Imanaga's last start on May 4, the Chicago's starters have the 11th-highest ERA, 10th-highest FIP, 9th-highest opponent batting average and the fourth-highest HR/9 allowed.
The Cubs need to find a starting pitcher that can consistently give the team six strong innings and deliver quality start after quality start. Now, starting pitchers are always on the move at the trade deadline, but Chicago can't wait too long to scoop one up.
The Cubs have the offense to win in the playoffs. The only question is whether or not the pitchers can keep the team in the game. With a few moves at the deadline, Chicago is going to be a team to watch once October comes around.
For More Cubs Coverage, Head to Cubs On SI