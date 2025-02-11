Chicago Cubs Ace Ready to Turn Tables on Teammates During Japan Series
The Japan Series is a big deal for the Chicago Cubs. It’s obviously a bigger deal for Shota Imanaga.
The second-year Cubs starting pitcher was formerly in the NPB, where he was one of the best pitchers in that league for eight seasons with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.
It will be quite the homecoming for the two-time NPB All-Star and 2023 strikeout champion, who also helped Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic and the 2019 WBSC Premier12 tournament.
The Japan native has ingratiated himself to Cubs fans after just one season. But there is a constant reminder that he’s still acclimating to the U.S. His interpreter, Edwin Stanberry, is a presence by his side whenever he does interviews.
Cubs pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Sunday. On Monday, Imanaga did his first interview with Marquee Sports Network, a day after manager Craig Counsell confirmed that the 31-year-old would start one of the games in the Japan series.
With Stanberry interpreting, Imanaga obviously can’t wait to get back to his home and show off his new team to his old fans.
He also can’t wait to turn the tables on his teammates when it comes to the culture shock of being a stranger in a new country.
“When we go to Japan, it’s the same for me when I first came to the U.S.,” Imanaga said. “Everybody’s going to be in Japan, so they’re going to understand how it felt when I first came here.”
When asked if he wanted his teammates to “figure it out,” Imanaga said, “I probably won’t tell you anything about Japan either.”
Imanaga has shown a well-developed sense of humor during his short time with the Cubs and his interviews rarely disappoint.
The Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in the Japan Series on March 18-19, which will be the regular-season opener for both teams.
Imanaga went 15-3 last season with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts, with 174 strikeouts and 28 walks in 173.1 innings. He was an All-Star, finished fourth in NL rookie of the year voting and fifth in NL cy young voting.
After Chicago returns to Arizona to resume spring training, they’ll continue the regular season with a four-game set at Arizona from March 27-30 before heading to Sacramento for the three-game series with the Athletics.
The Cubs don’t play a game at Wrigley Field until April 4 when they host San Diego.