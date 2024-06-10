Where Would Chicago Cubs Be Without Shota Imanaga?
The Chicago Cubs were able to avoid a devastating four-game sweep against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. It's been a tough stretch for them starting in late-May that has carried over almost to the mid-point of June.
For a team with playoff aspirations like the Cubs, this is an unacceptable span of play.
Thankfully, they were able to have their superstar rookie Shota Imanaga on the mound for this finale as he was sensational again on his way to earning a win and snapping an absurd streak for Chicago's starting pitchers.
It feels like every time the Japanese star is on the mound, this team wins. And every time he's not, this team loses.
Well, that's fairly accuarate.
After Imanaga's outing where he only gave up two earned runs and struck out seven batters across 6.2 innings of work, the Cubs are now 10-2 when he is the starting pitcher.
They are 22-32 in all other games.
That's an eye-opening difference, and one that points to just how good Imanaga has been since coming to Chicago. It felt like he was setting franchise and Major League records every time he had an outing.
Based on this, where would the Cubs be without the star rookie?
It's fair to say they would probably be in last place of the NL Central and completely out of the playoff race.
At two games under .500 entering Monday, they are 6.5 out of first and just a half-game removed from last in the NL Central, while also being one of the four teams tied for the final Wild Card spot.
Take away even five of these wins when Imanaga is pitching, then they are 27-39 and have the third-worst record in the National League.
Of course, that's not reality.
Chicago does have the star rookie in their rotation because they went out and developed a relationship with him so they could be a real option for him in free agency.
Winning games when their ace is on the mound is exactly what they should be doing.
But, this is only brought up because it goes to show just how poor this team has played when Imanaga is in the dugout.
They have to figure this out if they are going to be a legitimate playoff team.