Chicago Cubs Active Young Pitcher off Injured List in Latest Move
The Chicago Cubs are currently one of the hottest teams in baseball and they're slowly making up some ground in the National League Wild Card race.
Entering Sunday's MLB action, the Cubs are just four games back.
They still have a ton of work to do, but they have a chance if they can keep playing at the level they have been performing recently.
Now, they're set to get back a major pitching reinforcement.
According to a release on X from the Chicago official account, the Cubs have activated left-hander Jordan Wicks from the 60-day injured list. They also recalled infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa.
In order to make room on the 40-man roster, Chicago recalled infielder Nick Madrigal and ended up placing him on the 60-day injured list due to a pinky fracture.
At 25 years old, Wicks still provides a bright outlook for his future with the Cubs.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season thus far, Wicks has appeared in seven games and has started in six of them. He has compiled a 1-2 record to go along with a 4.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 3.2 K/BB ratio, and 28.0 innings pitched.
During his first year in the Majors last season, Wicks started seven games, going 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA. He has shown some flashes of big-time potential, but was unable to stay healthy this year.
Hopefully, he'll be able to return and finish out the season strong. He could end up being the team's No. 5 starter next year if he starts developing towards his full potential.
Expect to see him on the mound for Chicago at some point in the near future as he gives them a major boost for this stretch run as they try to earn a playoff spot.