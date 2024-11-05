Chicago Cubs Again Linked to Slugging Free Agent Outfielder
The Chicago Cubs have money to spend if they choose to do so and a major interest in getting back to being legitimate contenders in 2025. Those two things combined seem to hint that the franchise could get aggressive trying to make moves this offseason.
Jed Hoyer has his work cut out for him if he's wanting to make the Cubs a World Series contender. While the team has a good amount of talent, they need at least a couple more pieces to be a championship caliber team.
They could use a closer, but they also need a big bat to help with run production.
When it comes to a big bat, there are quite a few free agency options that Chicago could consider. If they're willing to spend, there are some very good players that would fill the need perfectly.
One of those players would be Baltimore Orioles slugging outfielder Anthony Santander.
Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation has suggested that Santander should be a target for the Cubs this offseason. He also think Santander would offer the best value of any big bat target for Chicago.
"Nonetheless, among those listed above, I think Santander offers the best value. And for what it’s worth, the crowdsourced figures at FanGraphs (4 years, $80M) are projecting something even more tenable. Figuring out how to incorporate the bat positionally, given Bellinger’s return, would be the tricky thing. But we know the Cubs want to add power, and Santander has it."
Bringing in the 30-year-old outfielder would provide a lot of power to the Cubs' lineup. That is exactly the kind of dangerous bat that they need to find.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Orioles, Santander ended up hitting 44 home runs to go along with 102 RBI, while batting .235/.308/.506 in 155 games.
Those numbers show exactly what Cerami likes the fit of Santander in Chicago.
Granted, he's not going to come cheap. Hoyer would have to open up the checkbook quite a bit, but they could definitely get a deal done with him.
If the Cubs could land a bat like Santander and double down with a great closer, they might do enough to get back into contention.
All of that being said, it's time for Chicago to get aggressive. They have been far too quiet over the last few years. It will be interesting to see if Hoyer does dig in and make a big move or two this offseason.