Where The Cubs' Offseason Stands: New Additions, Top Targets, Free Agents & More

There has been some criticism from Chicago Cubs fans lately about the team's lack of offseason action, particularly regarding big-name signings.

Since the start of the offseason, the Cubs have signed a trio of relievers: Phil Maton to a two-year deal, Hoby Milner signed a one-year contract, and Colin Snider signed a minor league deal and will start in Triple-A, but has an invite to spring training.

Chicago had arguably one of the best relief systems in the game last year, and while they will try to retain some of it, they have quite a few free agents, including Caleb Thielbar, Brad Keller, and Drew Pomeranz. The club also has a handful (or two, or three) of other free agents whose futures are still up in the air.

New Additions To The Cubs Roster

Hoby Milner throwing a pitch | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Phil Maton

Maton is the lone signee who signed on for multiple years. He has bounced around the league since his debut back in 2017, but has improved since 2021. Last season was his best yet, and after playing for both the Cardinals and the Rangers, he finished with a career-best 2.79 ERA to complement a career-high 81 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Hoby Milner

Milner spent three years with the Cubs' division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, before joining the Rangers in 2025 for one season. He took on a much larger role once he joined the Brewers in 2022, and since then, he has had only one season with an ERA over 4.00 (2024).

Collin Snider

This is the lowest risk acquisition the Cubs have made, as Snider is the least experienced in the group. He posted a 5.47 ERA in 24 games last season with the Mariners, but used more frequently a year prior, he posted a 1.94 ERA in 42 games.

Free Agents The Cubs Are Linked With

Ranger Suarez throwing a pitch for the Phillies | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Both Hoyer and Counsell have been adamant that they are going to be looking to bolster their starting rotation before opening day, which is why they are linked to several of the league's top arms, including Ranger Suárez, who posted a 3.20 ERA last year for the Phillies.

Suárez isn't the only top pitcher the organization is linked to, however. The team has also been heavily linked with Tatsuya Imai, in addition to Zac Gallen and, most recently, MacKenzie Gore.

After already losing a bidding war to the Blue Jays for Dylan Cease, the team will need to act quickly to acquire an elite arm before there are none left.

There is a lone big-name hitter the Cubs are linked to who's still available: Alex Bregman, whom they underbid just last season. The third baseman finished the year with a slash of .273/..360/.462, and as the club looks to help ease the burden with the loss of Tucker, it won't be surprising if they get aggressive with those negotiations.

The team is also reportedly interested in Pete Fairbanks and Edward Cabrera.

Free Agents The Cubs Could Lose

Kyle Tucker | David Banks-Imagn Images

The very first player to mention, and the one most likely to depart the team, is slugger Kyle Tucker, who already rejected their qualifying offer. But he isn't the only player who could depart the roster for the 2026 season.

Caleb Thielbar, Drew Pomeranz, and Brad Keller are being sought out by many organizations as some of the best relief arms that are still on the board as free agents. The trio were the most used out of the pen last year and had an average ERA of 2.39 to go with their 0.97 WHIP.

Full List Of Free Agents

Ryan Brasier (RP)

Willi Castro (UTIL)

Aaron Civale (SP)

Brad Keller (RP)

Reese McGuire (C)

Eli Morgan (RP)

Drew Pomeranz (RP)

Taylor Rogers (RP)

Carlos Santana (1B)

Caleb Thielbar (RP)

Kyle Tucker (OF)

Justin Turner (1B)

Current Cubs Roster

Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Cubs have a solid group of returning players that includes three Gold Glove winners in Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Nico Hoerner, as well as Matt Shaw, who was named a finalist in his rookie season.

It is the general consensus that Owen Caissie will step into the outfield to fill Kyle Tucker's shoes, leaving a gap to replace Tucker's production at the plate, which explains why they are linked to Bregman.

Their starting rotation will feature rising star Cade Horton as well as Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and Colin Rea, who could move into more of a swing role or even into the bullpen, depending on who they can sign in the coming weeks.

This was a 92-win team last year, and the club is working hard to fill the gaps that kept them from advancing past the NLDS last season.

The Cubs' full roster can be found here.