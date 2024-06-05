Chicago Cubs Again Linked To Superstar Slugger In Trade Rumors
Over the last couple of years, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to New York Mets superstar slugger Pete Alonso often in trade rumors. With the 2024 MLB trade deadline continuing to draw closer, those rumors are not going away. In fact, they're getting even louder.
Alonso is at a pivotal point in his career with the Mets. He's set to hit free agency in the offseason and New York has shown no interest in paying up to keep him thus far. They'll have to either risk losing him for nothing in the offseason, or choose to trade him now and get as much value as they can.
Of course, with that situation becoming a bigger deal to watch, the Cubs are in need of more offensive firepower. That has led to Chicago being linked to the star slugger once again.
MLB insider Jon Heyman has once again connected the Cubs to Alonso. In a recent article for the New York Post, Heyman called Chicago a perfect suitor for him.
"The Cubs are the obvious potential suitor. One rival suggested the Astros, Mariners and Jays as possibilities (if those teams buy.) One thing to remember: Because the Mets are again in Steve Cohen luxury-tax territory, they’d only receive a fourth-round draft choice if they tagged Alonso with a qualifying offer."
There it is, the dream of many Cubs' fans is once again being teased. Alonso being a member of the team has been mentioned as a real possibility once again.
During the 2024 MLB season, Alonso has been solid. He has a .234 batting average, which isn't ideal, but has clobbered 13 home runs to go along with 30 RBI's. The impact that he makes on a lineup goes far beyond his individual numbers.
Opposing pitchers are always cautious when pitching to Alonso. Having that kind of threat would give Chicago a much more feared offense. That alone would be helpful.
One major question that would need to be answered is whether or not the Cubs would see the trade as a long-term fit. Chicago was hesitant to pay up to bring back Cody Bellinger in free agency this offseason. Would they have the same hesitancy to re-sign Alonso?
Trading for a player like Alonso would not come cheap. The Cubs would have to give up some serious talent to get a deal done. No team likes doing that for a half-season rental.
Everything will depend on how serious Jed Hoyer and the Chicago front office wants to be in 2024. Do they think they can contend with a big move or two? If they do, Alonso makes perfect sense.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Cubs and Alonso as the deadline draws closer. The rumors have not ceased for two years now and it doesn't seem like they're going to stop anytime soon.