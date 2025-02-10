Chicago Cubs, Alex Bregman Situation Remains 'Unclear' Heading Into Camp
The Chicago Cubs are getting their Spring Training camp underway before anyone else in Major League Baseball besides the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Since they're facing the Dodgers in Japan on March 18 and 19 to begin the 2025 season, their process begins early, giving the fan base an early look at how this roster might shape up during the early portion of the calendar.
The front office has done a good job at boosting this group.
After coming up short of reaching the playoffs in agonizing fashion the past two years, star players have been brought in via aggressive trades, acquiring Kyle Tucker to take over in right field and Ryan Pressly to become their closer.
On paper, this is the best Cubs team they've had in a while, but games are played on the field and not in theory.
That's why fans are clamoring for Chicago to make one final aggressive move and bring in Alex Bregman.
Even just one offseason ago, mentioning the Cubs and a high-profile free agent such as the star third baseman in the same breath would be laughable. But the two parties have been tightly linked the past couple months, and adding him would certainly make this team the NL Central favorites with a shot to compete for a championship.
Whether something gets done or not will be seen.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was asked about the possibility of adding the two-time World Series winner.
He had a pretty short and concise answer when he said, "Unclear."
It's long been projected that Chicago's star prospect, Matt Shaw, would be named the Opening Day starter this year after he has rocketed up the pipeline and looks ready to make his presence felt in The Show.
However, it's not a given that he can play at this level just yet, and Bregman would immediately step in and be one of this team's best hitters.
Adding the star third baseman would help their quest to win the division and make the playoffs, something that feels like a must after giving up the assets it took to land Tucker without a guarantee he'll be in town for longer than 2025.
"I think you always look for opportunity, but right now we're going to focus on the guys we have in camp. That's the plan," Hoyer added per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.
That doesn't necessarily shut the door on the Bregman sweepstakes, but it seems like the front office is ready to go forward with Shaw and the other players on this roster instead of pursuing the star free agent.