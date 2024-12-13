Chicago Cubs Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Houston Astros Star Kyle Tucker
The Chicago Cubs have made one of the biggest moves of the MLB offseason as they just acquired a potential MVP candidate.
The next big domino has fallen as the Cubs just acquired superstar slugger Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros per Jeff Passan of ESPN.
With his contract running out, the Astros became open to the idea of trading Tucker.
Though many teams tried, Chicago had been the favorite for the past few days.
The Cubs are sending out trade deadline acquisition Isaac Paredes, 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski to Houston in the deal as reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
This is a massive trade that will completely change the outlook of Chicago's immediate future.
Tucker missed over half of last season with a shin injury, but still posted an incredible .289/.408/.585 slash line with 23 home runs and 49 RBI. That surely would have been the best year of his career.
He did not skip a beat after returning from injury, as his slash line was even better over the last month of the season.
With how much talent is on the Astros roster, the baseball world has seemingly discounted just how good Tucker has been.
He will slot in to the starting spot in right field, making the need to trade away Cody Bellinger even greater.
Now, given how much the Cubs have given up to acquire Tucker, they must act fast to figure out a contract extension. He is set to hit free agency after this upcoming year and it would hurt to see him walk way after just one campaign with Chicago.
While he might not exactly get a Juan Soto-type contract, it is sure to be the biggest deal handed out in Cubs franchise history. The current leader is Jason Heyward's eight-year, $184 million deal.
Paredes being the center piece of the deal makes sense for both teams.
Chicago acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays at the last deadline and the partnership has not worked out.
Over the last 52 games of the season, he posted just a .223/.325/.307 slash line. His game will translate much better to Daikin Park, formerly known as Minute Maid, thanks to the Crawford Boxes in left field.
Smith is an exciting player, but it is also understandable that they were willing to move him for a player that is pretty much his best case scenario of development.
The 21-year-old posted a .313/.396/.609 slash line with seven home runs and 24 RBI in just 32 games, bringing over the power he showed in college with ease.
Wesneski being included in the deal is interesting.
While he isn't the most exciting player, he can certainly serve a role in an MLB bullpen.
The 27-year-old is under team control through the 2029 season and has a career ERA of 3.93.