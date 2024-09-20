$177 Million Chicago Cubs All-Star Named 'Worst' Contract in National League Central
The Chicago Cubs need to learn from some of their past mistakes in recent offseasons.
With arguably the biggest winter coming up in recent memory, the Cubs have to hit this offseason out of the park.
If they don't sign players and trade for guys who can come in and help this team win in 2025, jobs will be on the line.
It's unfortunate to say, but that's the reality of the situation.
Simply put, there hasn't been enough done recently to make this a contending team. That was evident heading into the year.
Now, spending money doesn't necessarily mean spending just to spend. Chicago needs to take a smart approach and look for players who fit their needs.
They also can't overpay for guys, as every move could directly affect the next one.
There aren't many bad contracts on the Cubs' current roster, but the one they handed to Dansby Swanson in 2023 hasn't played out the way they expected it to. The Georgia native inked a seven-year, $177 million deal.
Swanson was one of the better shortstops in Major League Baseball, earning an All-Star nod the season before he signed with the club, but he's had a rough campaign in 2024.
There are certainly some worries about how this contract may look, considering he's on it until 2029.
In fact, some are so worried about it that the contract was ranked the worst in the National League Central. Michael Carpenter of FanSided ranked the worst contracts in the division, naming Swanson's No. 1.
"In 140 games this season he is slashing .234/.306/.379 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI, while Swanson hasn't been a detriment to the Cubs during his tenure, he certainly has left them wanting more for the contract he was given. Always a plus-defender at shortstop, Swanson timed up his best offensive season in his contract year and struck a major payday thanks to other shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts setting the market with massive contracts. With his contract running into his late thirties, it's hard to believe that Swanson will be a $25M caliber player at the end of his deal with the Cubs."
Carpenter's assessment of Swanson's season isn't unfair, but it might be a bit too early to press the panic button.
He was still an All-Star in 2023 and hit 22 home runs.
2024 hasn't gone as planned, but at just 30 years old, there's reason to believe he'll figure it out.