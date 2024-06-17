Chicago Cubs Signing Of Dansby Swanson May Have Been A Mistake
When the Chicago Cubs signed shortstop Dansby Swanson before last season, they thought they were getting a potential superstar. Unfortunately, the reality has not come close to living up to the expectations.
At times, Swanson has been the key piece that the Cubs thought they were signing. But, for the majority of his first two years so far with the team, he has been a major disappointment.
This Day in Chicago Sports took to X and made a post about how bad Swanson has been so far in his 207 games with Chicago.
Every true Cubs' fan knows just how bad the Jason Heyward signing ended up being. In many ways, Swanson has gotten off to an even worse start with the franchise.
That's hard to believe, but the facts are the facts.
At 30 years old, Swanson is in the prime of his career. He was coming off of a massive season with the Atlanta Braves the year before Chicago signed him.
In the 2022 season with the Braves, he slashed .277/.329/.447 to go along with 25 home runs and 96 RBI. He had a decent 2023 season with the Cubs, but has been awful to start 2024.
So far this season in 61 games, he has only contributed six home runs and 19 RBI. He has slashed .212/.291/.349.
Chicago is looking to turn its season around amid major struggles recently. If the team is going to do that, its going to need Swanson to figure his slump out.
If things continue on the trajectory they've been on, the Cubs made a massive mistake by giving Swanson such a lucrative contract. He has failed to come close to expectations and has been a major cause of the team's offensive struggles.
There is still plenty of time to turn things around, but he needs to get it done soon.