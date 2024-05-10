Chicago Cubs Are 'Known to Like' Best Power Hitter in Baseball
The Chicago Cubs have positioned themselves to make a move prior to the trade deadline. After an offseason that saw them make Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in baseball, as well as signing a few of the better free agents on the market, the expectation is for them to make moves at the deadline.
Looking at what the Cubs need, bullpen help will be at the top of the list. However, it was evident when Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki were injured that this lineup could be better.
In Chicago's defense, most teams would struggle when their best hitters aren't playing. However, it still proved that one injury to this lineup could become an issue, which should lead to the front office fixing that.
Looking at potential trade targets for the Cubs, Pete Alonso continues to be the center of attention. The New York Mets slugger hits free agency at the end of the season and Steve Cohen has yet to come to an agreement with him on an extension. The Mets, currently 18-18, could look to move Alonso and others during the season if they believe they're out of the playoff race.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed stars that could be moved ahead of the trade deadline, putting Alonso on the list. While he wrote that it's likely a long shot, Heyman also noted that Chicago likes the right-handed slugger.
"But since the Met strongly considered an Alonso deal last summer and the Cubs are known to like him (and may need him), it can’t be completely ruled out if they fall out of it."
Alonso would instantly be the best hitter on the team as the three-time All-Star has belted 201 home runs in just 720 games. He's showing off his power again this year, hitting nine home runs In 137 at-bats.