MLB Insiders Give High Praise To Top Cubs Pitching Prospect

The Chicago Cubs have had an exceptional farm system throughout the years, as evidenced by Matt Shaw, Ian Happ, and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who all started their professional careers in Chicago.

However, what the Cubs are not known for regarding their prospects is their pitching, despite Cade Horton's success as a rookie. However, a trio of MLB insiders has recognized the breakout season one Cubs pitcher, Jaxon Wiggins, just had.

Johnathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra just came out with one top prospect who broke out for each team in 2025, and Wiggins was the standout for the Cubs after posting a 2.19 ERA in three leagues and tallying up 97 strikeouts in 78 innings on the mound.

"Now fully recovered from Tommy John surgery during his Draft year, he misses bats with an upper-90s fastball and an upper-80s slider and changeup," said the three insiders.

Wiggins has been nothing but impressive as he has worked his way through the ranks, and it feels like his major league debut could be coming sooner rather than later.

A look at Wiggins' professional career

After spending two years pitching for the Arkansas Razorbacks, Wiggins entered the draft with the Cubs picking him up in the second round. However, he wouldn't take the mound in the minors until 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, which typically has a 12 to 18-month recovery.

#Cubs No. 4 prospect Jaxon Wiggins has a 1.37 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings over his last five starts.@USAFRecruiting #AimHigh pic.twitter.com/4RmLERuGoc — Knoxville Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) August 26, 2025

It is fair to say his 2024 season didn't go well, as he ended up finishing back in the rookie league, where he posted a 10.29 ERA over four starts. To say that he had quite the turnaround in 2025 would be an understatement.

At 23 years old, Wiggins worked his way up to the Triple A Iowa roster, where he made three starts and struck out 14 after nine innings of work. With how last season went for him, it seems likely that he will start back in Iowa when 2026 rolls around, with the chance of joining the Cubs at some point next season.

There is still a lot up in the air regarding the Cubs' rotation for next season. Will they sign another arm? Could it be Tatsuya Imai? Or someone else? When will Justin Steele make his return?

There are too many questions and not enough answers right now, and Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell could find gold with Wiggins in their back pockets next season.

