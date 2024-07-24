Chicago Cubs Boast Future Stars Among Top 100 Prospects
Cam Smith has the potential to be a star Chicago Cubs infielder one day. The Florida State product was their first-round pick in last week’s MLB draft. The Cubs already have him signed.
When Baseball America completed its Top 100 prospect re-rank, Smith didn’t make the cut. That’s OK — the Cubs remain flushed with talent.
With the potential of the Cubs retooling for the 2025 season, some of those future pieces could be in the minors and among the four players in the latest overall Top 100.
Pitcher Cade Horton is the top-ranked Cubs player at No. 35. After that it’s three position players — third baseman Matt Shaw (No. 41), outfielder Owen Caissie (No. 48) and shortstop Jefferson Rojas (No. 53).
This update includes draftees, whether they’re signed or not. Only one first-round pick has gone unsigned since 2019. All teams must have their picks signed by Aug. 1.
Players in Baseball America’s rankings were considered based on long-term MLB impact and allowances for the risk of falling short of that ceiling.
Horton was Chicago’s first-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma. He rose quickly through the system and was with Triple-A Iowa earlier this season before an injury put him on the shelf.
Before that, the 22-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 4.46 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 13 walks in 34.1 innings.
He suffered a moderate subscapularis strain and began ramping up to return earlier this month.
Shaw took a break from the minors to participate with the National League in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star weekend in Arlington, Texas.
Playing with Double-A Tennessee, the No. 41 prospect was the Cubs’ first-round pick last season out of Maryland. He earned the spot in the Futures Game by slashing .247/.352/.416/.768 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI. He’s already surpassed his home run and RBI totals from a season ago.
He’s made the transition to third base look relatively seamless and could end up getting a crack at that job at Wrigley Field soon.
Caissie, the No. 48 prospect, is slashing .274/.381/.434/.815 with eight home runs and 46 RBI in his fourth minor-league season. He was the Cubs’ second-round pick in 2020. He’s another prospect that could be with Chicago as soon as next year.
Rojas is the No. 53 overall prospect. The Dominican Republic native was an international signing. Just 19 years old, the infield prospect is with High-A South Bend and is batting .254/.312/.332/.644 with four home runs and 40 RBI.