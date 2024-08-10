Chicago Cubs Boss Will ‘Likely’ Be Fired if Team Isn’t Contending Next Summer
To put things lightly, the season that the Chicago Cubs have had has simply been inexcusable. There should be many on the hot seat, whether that's in the front office, coaching staff, or roster.
Entering the year with lofty expectations, ones that looked like they could be fulfilled due to some of the talent on the roster, the Cubs haven't done anything that was expected of them. In fact, one could even argue that this has been one of the most disappointing campaigns in a very long time for this organization.
Five games out in the National League Wild Card, crazier things have happened. However, Chicago hasn't proven at all throughout the season that they're capable of putting together a stretch where they can play great baseball. They have a few games here and there where they look like the team that everybody knows they can be, but it's never for any extended period of time.
Jed Hoyer made it known at the trade deadline that he wanted to improve this roster for 2025. He did make a few moves to better the roster for next year, but at some point, he needs to take all of the blame for the lack of success this organization has found throughout the past few years.
Whether that's fair or not to put it on one person, he ultimately controls much of what goes on inside the building.
If he has another below-average offseason, similar to the one he had in 2023-24, he might very well be on his way out.
Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic was asked if Hoyer's seat is starting to get hot. He answered that question with the perfect response.
"There are quite a few positives from Hoyer’s first three-plus seasons on the job, but ultimately, he has to be judged on the wins and losses. Even if one is being generous and just looking at the past two seasons, it hasn’t been good enough.
"So yes, Hoyer is on the hot seat. There’s no denying that. This season has been disappointing, and if they’re not contending next summer, it likely means Hoyer will be out of a job. It hasn’t been a disaster, but it also isn’t what fans deserve: regular contention for the postseason and hopefully more than that."
If the Cubs do give him the offseason to prove that he can build a competent roster, and he understands that his seat is hot, this could be the first time that he goes all out and does everything he possibly can to make this team a World Series contender.
If he once again fails next year, there's a very good chance that Chicago will have no choice but to part ways with him.