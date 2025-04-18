Chicago Cubs Bring Back Recently Released Right-Handed Pitcher
Last week, the Chicago Cubs made a trade with the San Diego Padres, acquiring relief pitcher Tom Cosgrove.
To make room for their newest acquisition on the roster, the team had to make a corresponding move. They opted to designate right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian for assignment to complete the trade.
Because Kilian was on the minor league injured list, he was not allowed to be placed on outright waivers. A trade had to be completed that included him or the team had to release him once the DFA was completed.
More often than not, players are released.
Once they clear waivers, talks can be had with all 30 teams around the league, but the most common outcome is the team that released the player attempts to bring them back on a minor league deal.
That is exactly what happened with the Cubs.
After being released and on the open market for a few days, Kilian agreed to a minor league deal to return to Chicago’s organization.
He was originally acquired from the San Francisco Giants, along with Alexander Canario, in the Kris Bryant blockbuster trade ahead of the 2021 deadline.
Both players were highly-regarded prospects at the time of the deal but have failed to realize their potential just yet.
Canario, who possesses immense power but struggles with strikeouts, was moved on from during the offseason.
Kilian has made nine appearances at the Major League level over the last three seasons. He has found no success with a 9.22 ERA across 27.1 innings.
His control has been an issue, walking 20 batters to go along with 21 strikeouts.
In the minor leagues, he has been much more productive.
Kilian has made 94 appearances, 83 of which has been as a starter, throwing 394.1 innings with 394 strikeouts and 3.74 ERA. Walks weren’t anywhere near the issue in the minors as they were in the Major Leagues with a solid 2.9 BB/9 ratio.